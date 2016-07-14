Latest Stories
Power outages in the Northstate affects thousands Sunday
"Armed and dangerous" man sought after casino shooting
Butte and Tehama County road closures for January 9
US consulate official shot in Mexico
U.S. & World News
A US consulate official in Guadalajara, Mexico, was shot Friday and an American has been arrested, authorities said Sunday.Read More »
House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz said Monday he will continue to investigate Hillary Clinton's use of a primary email server while…Read More »
California, Nevada and other parts of the West were bracing Monday for more flooding, mudslides and heavy snow after winter storms pummeled the region…Read More »
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.Read More »
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of discrimination against LGBT employees and job applicants, a rare…Read More »
- Shasta "Armed and dangerous" man sought after casino shooting
- Shasta Driver dies after car hits tree, slows Highway 44 traffic
- Body of woman found near Salyer Bluffs identified
- Northstate Several schools to be closed for a day in the Northstate
- Northstate Heavy rains lead to flooding across the Northstate
- Shasta Big rigs chain-up for I-5 drive
- Northstate Winter weather chain warnings and road closures, January 7
- Northstate Butte and Tehama County road closures for January 9
- Northstate Several schools to be closed for a day in the Northstate
- Butte Butte County residents endure anticipated Sunday storm
- Butte Downed tree blocks one lane of southbound Highway 99 in Chico
- Northstate Heavy rains lead to flooding across the Northstate
- Butte Flood warning and wind advisory issued for Butte County
- Butte Two people hospitalized after early morning shooting in Chico
- Northstate Butte and Tehama County road closures for January 9
- Tehama Police: Man sexually assaulted victim under 14
- Tehama Hundreds without power in Corning, Rancho Tehama Reserve
- Northstate Heavy rains lead to flooding across the Northstate
- Tehama High frequency flooding causes anxiety for homeowners
- Tehama Red Bluff Police recover a stolen vehicle in less than a day
- I-5 Closed at Fawndale exit to Oregon border
- Northstate Some Northstate and North Coast schools closed Tuesday
- UPDATE: Siskiyou County deputies find missing woman
- North Coast NEWS UPDATE: 4-year-old abducted by father returned safe
- Northstate Winter weather chain warnings and road closures
- Sherri Papini found safe
U.S. & World Headlines
- Jared Kushner to be named senior adviser to the president
- Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
- It costs $233,610 to raise a child
Politics
- Cabinet hearings: What to watch this week
- Streep slams Trump at Golden Globes
- Jason Chaffetz vows to continue Clinton email investigation
- Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
- How the tables are turning on Affordable Care Act
- Trump attacks Streep for speech at Golden Globes
- More women get mammograms via Obamacare