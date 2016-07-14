Latest Stories
RPD: Drunk driver rear-ends police car, drives away
Alleged drunk driver collided into the rear of a marked Redding Police vehicle and then drove away before being stopped a short while later Saturday nightRead More »
- Crime Drugs and stolen handgun recovered after Anderson arrest
- Shasta Wanted felon arrested after being placed on Most Wanted
- Shasta 75th annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale finishes
- Shasta Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conference
- Shasta Redding Police and SWAT activity ends with no arrest
- Shasta Gas station manager concerned about string of robberies
- Shasta North Cow Creek Elementary will allow for legal CCWs
1-year-old recovering at UC Davis after car crash
A one-year-old child is recovering at UC Davis Sacramento Medical center after not being properly restrained when a car flipped over Saturday morningRead More »
- Butte Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Oroville Saturday
- Butte Chico PD search for witnesses after non-fatal crash
- Butte California Conservation Corps puts Christmas trees to good use
- Butte PV boys soccer ties state record with undefeated streak
- Butte Mayor: 'Slow sustainable growth' key to Chico's financial stability
- Butte PV girls play first game since tragic death of coach
- Butte Chico man robbed of $20,000 worth of bikes
Witness protects Gerber man from knife slashes
A Gerber man was arrested after he tried to attack one of his friends with a knifeRead More »
- Tehama Rancher talks about drought impact on cattle
- Tehama Snow mobiles and motor home stolen from Gerber shop
- Interruption in service on several of our stations
- Local Hundreds converge on Tehama County Fairgrounds for Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale
- Tehama Red Bluff woman arrested for child molestation
- Tehama Man's body found in Red Bluff's Dog Island Park
- News Gov. Brown declares State of Emergency for Northstate counties and more
- Northstate Watch live ABC News coverage of Inauguration of Donald Trump
- Northstate Power outages in the Northstate affects thousands Sunday
- Shasta Snow has fallen in Redding, lower parts of Shasta and Tehama Counties
- I-5 Closed at Fawndale exit to Oregon border
- Northstate Some Northstate and North Coast schools closed Tuesday
- UPDATE: Siskiyou County deputies find missing woman
- North Coast NEWS UPDATE: 4-year-old abducted by father returned safe
U.S. & World Headlines
- How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
- Japan PM Abe to visit US, meet with Trump
- Trump set to make his Supreme Court pick as part of a frenetic Week 2
- SAG Awards 2017: It may get political
- Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees
- GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'concern' over Trump travel ban
- Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary
Politics
