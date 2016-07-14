Latest Stories
Larger turnout than expected for Redding Sister March
Shasta High School hosts first robotics competition
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Return Sunday
1M marched against Trump in US not counting DC
Larger turnout than expected for Redding Sister March
Marchers packed Cypress Avenue for the Redding Sister March to show solidarity with the Women's March on WashingtonRead More »
- Updated Shasta Shasta High School hosts first robotics competition
- Highway 299 detour to open for two hours Saturday
- Shasta Shasta Co. warning residents about sewage spill in Churn Creek
- Shasta Long time Shasta County judge honored after death
- Shasta Rainfall and storms cause power outages across Northstate
- Shasta Deputy: suspected murderer's undisclosed motive is "interesting"
- Politics Brush with History - Northstate experiences Presidential Inauguration
Chico locals gather in Day of Resistance during Inauguration
A group of locals in Butte County continued to show their opposition to the new PresidentRead More »
- Politics Brush with History - Northstate experiences Presidential Inauguration
- Butte Suspected burglar arrested, massive guns cache found
- News Former correctional deputy admits to unlawful sexual conduct
- Butte Optimism up at Northstate Economic Conference due to Trump
- Butte Paradise man sentenced for production of child pornography
- Crime Durham man blocks burglars from leaving home, detains them
- Butte Butte Co. man pardoned by President Obama
Man arrested for theft and vandalism at Cottonwood school
Tehama County deputies arrested a man late Thursday after he was seen siphoning fuel from school vehicles in CottonwoodRead More »
- News Northstate counties ready for more wet weather
- Butte Power outage leaves hundreds without power in the Northstate
- Health Flu epidemic hitting the Northstate, local hospitals impacted
- Tehama Road damaged by recent rain in Los Molinos
- Tehama Crews in Red Bluff fill potholes after recent storms
- Tehama Dog Island Park floods, leaves truck stranded
- Tehama Red Bluff transient arrested after stealing gun from home
Watch live ABC News coverage of Inauguration of Donald Trump
Today Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United StatesRead More »
- Northstate Power outages in the Northstate affects thousands Sunday
- Shasta Snow has fallen in Redding, lower parts of Shasta and Tehama Counties
- I-5 Closed at Fawndale exit to Oregon border
- Northstate Some Northstate and North Coast schools closed Tuesday
- UPDATE: Siskiyou County deputies find missing woman
- North Coast NEWS UPDATE: 4-year-old abducted by father returned safe
- Northstate Winter weather chain warnings and road closures
- Ex-CIA chief Brennan bashes Trump over speech during CIA visit
- Cory Booker: 'I am not open to being president'
- WH attacks media over reporting of inauguration crowds
- Trump leaves world diplomats down and out
- Protesters across globe rally for women's rights
- Madonna delivers R-rated, anti-Trump speech
- Barbara Bush could be released from hospital Sunday
