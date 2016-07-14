Latest Stories
Go Redding Luncheon puts spotlight on women's heart health
Shasta Regional Medical Center hosted annual Go Redding Luncheon to raise awareness for women's heart healthRead More »
Witness describes accident on Highway 70 that killed 4
CHP is investigating the fatal accident that took four lives in a head-on collision on Highway 70 near Oroville Thursday nightRead More »
Cottonwood coffee shop raises money for teen battling cancer
Coffee shop "The Bean" donated half of profits from sales Friday to 18-year-old fighting cancer and organization "Wings of Angels"Read More »
U.S. & World Headlines
- Mattis: US will defend Japanese islands claimed by China
- Paul Ryan: It looks like the Iran deal is here to stay
- Flu spreads across 40 states
- Federal judge declines to renew restraining order on Trump travel ban
- Congress deluged with phone calls
- Obamacare sign ups sag under Trump administration
- Trial set for ex-New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez in 2012 killings
Politics
- ATF seeking sharp increase of agents in Chicago
- Trump asylum policy could upend US-Mexico relations
- First Trump approval rating lags behind past presidents
- Melania Trump hires designer for White House residence