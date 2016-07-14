BREAKING NEWS

Due to ongoing negotiations with DISH Network, subscribers may lose access to KRCR and KRVU (Chico – Redding, CA) and KAEF and KECA.2 (Eureka, CA) programming Monday evening.

Shasta
Suspect sought in Redding Dutch Bros armed robbery

Shasta County deputies are looking for an armed man they said robbed the Dutch Brothers on Airport Road Sunday night

Shasta
People rally against the Obamacare repeal in Redding

About a dozen people voiced their opinions on the Obamacare repeal, Sunday afternoon.

National
Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years.

World News

The Saudi women afraid to go home
Samantha Guff/CNN

"This is it," Arwa said as she sat in the US immigration office on the outskirts of Houston, Texas last month. Having fled Saudi Arabia two years earlier, her 7 a.m. appointment would reveal if her application for asylum had been successful or whether she would be forced to leave America.

Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people dead and a dozen others injured, according to government sources from the state of Quintana Roo.

Eiffel Tower could get makeover
David Ramos/Getty Images

The Eiffel Tower could get a makeover as Paris bids for the 2024 Olympics.

Ray-Ban owner makes $50 billion glasses deal
Luxottica Group/Essilor via CNN

It's a visionary deal: The world's biggest eyewear companies are coming together in a $50 billion merger.

Oman accepts 10 Guantanamo detainees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Oman has taken in 10 detainees from Guantanamo Bay, the sultanate's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Sunken, 600-year-old Buddha emerges in China
CCTV via CNN

A 600-year-old Buddha statue has been discovered in a reservoir in east China's Jiangxi Province after water levels fell during renovation work.

20-cent Paperfuge could help diagnose diseases
Univ of Cambridge via CNN

With inspiration from an ancient toy, researchers believe that the simple spinning mechanics of a whirligig could help in the diagnosis of malaria, HIV and other diseases around the world, according to a new study.

Trump rattles NATO with 'obsolete' blast
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump's accusation that NATO is "obsolete" has led to "astonishment and agitation" within the alliance, Germany's foreign minister has said.

Today's Weather

Monday, January 16th Forecast: Rain returns mid-week

It will be another mild day across Northern California before the next in a series of storms brings us another round of rain and wind.

7 Day Forecast              Interactive Radar                     Skycams

