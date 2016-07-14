BREAKING NEWS

Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state

Butte
Chico State students to protest tuition hike

Chico State students are expected to protest a proposed tuition hike Wednesday. If passed, it would be the first tuition increase in six years

Butte
Community fire department building destroyed by fire

A fire near the Feather Falls Casino destroyed the Mooretown Community Fire Department building Tuesday night

Shasta
Caltrans: Improvements to highway could come in a few months
After several community meetings to gather input, Caltrans officials are ready to move ahead on improvements to Hwy 273 between Redding and Anderson

National
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Senate has approved former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as the next secretary of state, filling one more slot on President Donald Trump's national security team.

World News

WH national security adviser condemns Iran actions
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, condemned Iran's recent ballistic missile launch as being in defiance of a UN Security Council Resolution.

Hitler's phone to be sold at auction
Alexander Historical Auction via CNN

Adolf Hitler's telephone, recovered from the Fuhrerbunker and kept in a box at an English country house since 1945, will be sold at auction in the United States later this month.

Inequality to hit record high in Brexit Britain
Stefano Terranova/Instagram via CNN

Inequality is slated to get much worse in the U.K. as the government pushes ahead with its Brexit plans.

2,000 years later, scientists finally know what's in these charred Roman scrolls
CNR Institute via CNN

For over two millennia, scrolls from the ancient Roman town of Herculaneum eluded analysis. Left buried under the ashes when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, the scrolls were preserved -- but in a charred and illegible state.

Chinese billionaire seized from Hong Kong hotel
WiNG via Wikimedia Commons

A Chinese billionaire with Canadian citizenship has been seized from his apartment at the Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong and taken to mainland China, a source familiar with the situation told CNN Wednesday.

Israel to build entirely new settlement in West Bank
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

For the first time in more than a decade, Israel has announced it will build a new settlement in the West Bank, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Wednesday.

Turkish purges leave armed forces weak, officer warns
IHA; DHA; Twitter via CNN

"Something strange is happening in Turkey."

Fox apologizes for inaccurate Quebec terror tweet
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amid pressure from the Canadian prime minister, Fox News has apologized for a tweet that inaccurately identified the suspect in Sunday night's Quebec mosque terror attack as a man of Moroccan origin.

Today's Weather

Wednesday, February 1st Forecast: Cool, wet and windy starting tonight

It will be another dry and mild day before the next storm over the Eastern Pacific brings another round of rain, wind and snow starting tonight.

Christian Bale through the years
Warner Bros.

Shasta County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Butte County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Southern Humboldt County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Protesters gather in Washington for 'March for Life'
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Local Filmmakers Night coming to Eureka video

    Eureka News
  • Community members and leaders meet for crime watch meeting

    Shasta
  • Shasta Co. employees bring strike to Board of Supervisors meeting

    Shasta
  • One of two men involved in deadly Tehama Co. shooting identified

    Tehama
