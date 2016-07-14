Latest Stories
Homeless woman finds a home through "Bridges to Housing"
CHP on Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year's Eve
Suspected DUI driver crashes after trying to get away from police
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
U.S. & World News
Kim Jong Un says North Korea close to testing ICBM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that his country is close to testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).Read More »
New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world
Revelers packed New York's Times Square and cheered the advent of 2017, saying good riddance to 2016 and shouting in jubilation as the iconic ball dropped.Read More »
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square.Read More »
Updated William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," "has died, his agent told CNN.Read More »
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police Department tweeted from its verified account.Read More »
-
Homeless woman finds a home through "Bridges to Housing"
A Redding woman was without a home for 20 years until she found housing with the help of a Northstate doctorRead More »
- Shasta Suspected DUI driver crashes after trying to get away from police
- Shasta Prayer vigil held at Sundial Bridge for Aleppo victims
- Shasta Community drops off donations to fire victims
- Shasta An Anderson towing company offers discounted services New Year's Eve
- Shasta Prop. 30 expires, statewide sales tax decreases
- Shasta Night skiing schedule begins at Mt. Shasta Ski Park
- Shasta Redding boy helps veteran, adopts his dog
-
CHP on Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year's Eve
CHP will be looking for distracted and alcohol-impaired drivers, noting that last New Year's Eve California roadways saw 27 fatalitiesRead More »
- Butte Bille Road in Paradise closed after minor crash
- Butte Gridley man identified in fatal hit and run crash
- Butte PG&E warns of potential deadly hazards of hitting power poles
- Butte Couple trapped in Butte Meadows snow is rescued
- Butte Paradise Public Works ready for potential snow event
- Shasta California's sales tax rate to decrease in January 2017
- Butte Fire damages Chico duplex
- Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
California's sales tax rate to decrease in January 2017
On January 1, 2017, the statewide sales and use tax rate will decrease one quarter of one percent (0.25%) from 7.50 percent to 7.25 percentRead More »
- News New details about woman found dead at Red Bluff High School
- Tehama Woman found dead at Red Bluff H.S. football field
- Tehama Red Bluff dog poop package thief identified
- Tehama Red Bluff Police Department approved for license plate readers
- Tehama Package thieves get dog poop for Christmas
- Tehama UPDATE: Red Bluff Police find missing 10-year-old boy
- Tehama All lanes reopened after lumber spill on I-5 at Hooker Creek
-
UPDATE: Siskiyou County deputies find missing woman
The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department was looking for Nicole Cecelia Glenn, 32, until she was found later in the dayRead More »
- North Coast NEWS UPDATE: 4-year-old abducted by father returned safe
- Northstate Winter weather chain warnings and road closures
- Sherri Papini found safe
- Northstate Sherri Papini was found in Yolo County, bound with restraints
- Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
- Shasta Stabbing suspect's mother: He's not a hardened criminal
- UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Redding
U.S. & World Headlines
-
- New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world
- Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
- William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies
- 3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
- No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
- Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
- Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
Politics
-
- Trump again casts doubts on Russian hacking
- Roberts praises lower court judges in annual SCOTUS report
- Trump ditches press pool to play golf
- Trump bids a blockbuster 2016 farewell
- Trump wishes Happy New Year to 'my many enemies'
- Latino leaders ask: When will Trump reach out to Hispanics?
- Putin congratulates Trump, not Obama, in New Year's statement