Latest Stories
-
Suspect sought in Redding Dutch Bros armed robbery
Shasta County deputies are looking for an armed man they said robbed the Dutch Brothers on Airport Road Sunday nightRead More »
- Shasta People rally against the Obamacare repeal in Redding
- Shasta Shasta Co. Sheriff's Office sees increase in CCW applications
- Shasta Kayakers surf Sacramento river due to high water levels
- Shasta Old Antlers Bridge second demolition successful
- Weather Weather Forecast: Mild and Dry Holiday Weekend
- Shasta Standoff in Shasta Lake turns out to be man with airsoft gun
- Shasta Gas station robbed in City of Shasta Lake, suspect missing
-
Butte County roads remain closed, crews prepare for next storm
As county crews prepare for the next round of storms, several roads are still closed from the first oneRead More »
- Butte Man dies in deputies' custody, Butte County investigating
- Health Flu epidemic hitting the Northstate, local hospitals impacted
- Butte PV students headed to D.C. for Trump inauguration
- Butte PV football, Rodgers connection featured in Sunday's New York Times
- Butte Feather River waterflow to increase, Oroville spillway to open
- Butte Killer of Chico State student admits guilt in court
- Butte Chico City Plaza restrooms soon to open 24/7 with facelift
-
Flu epidemic hitting the Northstate, local hospitals impacted
The flu bug has arrived early and there's a full-blown epidemic going on in the NorthstateRead More »
- Tehama Road damaged by recent rain in Los Molinos
- Tehama Crews in Red Bluff fill potholes after recent storms
- Tehama Dog Island Park floods, leaves truck stranded
- Tehama Red Bluff transient arrested after stealing gun from home
- Tehama Corning Valero gas station robbed, suspects make off with cigarettes and lottery tickets
- Tehama Tehama Co. volunteer fire station gets new rescue vehicle
- News Dairyville family well prepared for potential flooding
-
Power outages in the Northstate affects thousands Sunday
Several large power outages have left thousands of Northstate residents without powerRead More »
- Shasta Snow has fallen in Redding, lower parts of Shasta and Tehama Counties
- I-5 Closed at Fawndale exit to Oregon border
- Northstate Some Northstate and North Coast schools closed Tuesday
- UPDATE: Siskiyou County deputies find missing woman
- North Coast NEWS UPDATE: 4-year-old abducted by father returned safe
- Northstate Winter weather chain warnings and road closures
- Sherri Papini found safe
U.S. & World Headlines
-
- The Saudi women afraid to go home
- IMF: Trump stimulus set to boost US growth
- Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival
- Women's March on Washington: What you need to know
- Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son
- Tech stocks soar as growth trumps Trump fears
- Eiffel Tower could get makeover
Politics
-
- IMF: Trump stimulus set to boost US growth
- Women's March on Washington: What you need to know
- Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son
- Trump renews attacks on 'SNL'
- Tech stocks soar as growth trumps Trump fears
- The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
- Women's March on Washington: Moms and daughters marching together