Latest Stories
-
Redding Fire: BHO production cause of garage fire
The Redding Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire that they're saying was caused by the production of butane hash oil (BHO)Read More »
-
Short police chase ends in cow field, 2 arrested
Oroville Police Department Officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Highway 70 when the car failed to stop and took officers on a short pursuitRead More »
-
Cottonwood coffee shop raises money for teen battling cancer
Coffee shop "The Bean" donated half of profits from sales Friday to 18-year-old fighting cancer and organization "Wings of Angels"Read More »
-
Chico Police searching for a 5-year-old girl
The Chico Police Department is looking for a possibly missing 5-year-old kid named Nevaeh Oliverez.Read More »
U.S. & World Headlines
-
- Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018
- Gorsuch nomination meets with positive reception
- French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization
- New York police charge man in jogger's death
- Melissa McCarthy targets Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
- Tech industry braces for Trump's visa reform
- New Yorkers unite to scrub hateful graffiti from subway
Politics
-
- Trump: 'If something happens blame' the judge
- Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018
- Gorsuch nomination meets with positive reception
- French election: Le Pen declares candidacy, attacks globalization
- Melissa McCarthy targets Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
- Tech industry braces for Trump's visa reform
- McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation