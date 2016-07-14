WEATHER ALERT

Shasta
Homeless woman finds a home through

Homeless woman finds a home through "Bridges to Housing"

A Redding woman was without a home for 20 years until she found housing with the help of a Northstate doctor

Butte
CHP on Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year's Eve

CHP on Maximum Enforcement Period for New Year's Eve

CHP will be looking for distracted and alcohol-impaired drivers, noting that last New Year's Eve California roadways saw 27 fatalities

Shasta
Suspected DUI driver crashes after trying to get away from police

Suspected DUI driver crashes after trying to get away from police

A suspected DUI driver tried to speed away from law enforcement but quickly crashed into another car, leaving two injured

Entertainment
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance

Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square.

U.S. & World News

World
Kim Jong Un says North Korea close to testing ICBM

Kim Jong Un says North Korea close to testing ICBM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that his country is close to testing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

World
New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world
CNN

New year celebrations ring in 2017 around the world

Revelers packed New York's Times Square and cheered the advent of 2017, saying good riddance to 2016 and shouting in jubilation as the iconic ball dropped.

Entertainment
Entertainment
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Updated William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on "M*A*S*H," dies

William Christopher, known for his portrayal of Father Mulcahy on the beloved TV show "M*A*S*H," "has died, his agent told CNN.

National
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Google Maps

3 dead in Texas plane crash collision

Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police Department tweeted from its verified account.

