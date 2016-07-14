WEATHER ALERT

There are 25 areas under advisories, watches or warnings.   Click for Alert Details

LIVE

Watch all KRCR Newscasts Live - Daybreak, 5, 5:30, 6:30 and 11

Latest Stories

Shasta
Larger turnout than expected for Redding Sister March

New Larger turnout than expected for Redding Sister March

Marchers packed Cypress Avenue for the Redding Sister March to show solidarity with the Women's March on Washington

Read More »
Shasta
Shasta High School hosts first robotics competition

New Shasta High School hosts first robotics competition

Shasta High School hosted its first robotics competition for the northstate called "Battle of the North"

Read More »
Weather
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Return Sunday
Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Return Sunday

The next storm system is quickly approaching the Northstate and will hit tonight and early Sunday morning.

Read More »
Politics
1M marched against Trump in US not counting DC
John Moore/Getty Images

New 1M marched against Trump in US not counting DC

More than a million Americans took to the streets of the United States to protest Donald Trump the day after his inauguration. And that doesn't include the many thousands of people who took part in the main event -- The Women's March on Washington -- for which there was no official crowd estimate.

Read More »

World News

London marches for 'hope not hate'
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

London marches for 'hope not hate'

There were mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, husbands, fathers, brothers and sons; their ages ranged from those in strollers to people with walkers and they were united in a message of solidarity with women around the world.

Read More »
Italy avalanche: All known survivors pulled from rubble
RAI NEWS 24 via CNN

Italy avalanche: All known survivors pulled from rubble

More people have been found alive under the wreckage of Italy's Rigopiano Hotel, according to Luca Cari, the spokeman for Italy's National Fire Brigade.

Read More »
Protesters rally worldwide in solidarity with Washington march
Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Protesters rally worldwide in solidarity with Washington march

The Women's March extended beyond the United States, as similar protests cropped up around the world over women's rights and other issues the marchers fear could be under threat from Donald Trump's presidency.

Read More »
Explosion in Pakistan market kills at least 20 people
Google Maps

Explosion in Pakistan market kills at least 20 people

An explosion ripped through a vegetable market in Parachinar, the capital of the Kurram region in Pakistan's northwestern tribal area, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 40 according to the media wing of Pakistan's military.

Read More »
Italy bus crash leaves more than a dozen dead
Google Maps

Italy bus crash leaves more than a dozen dead

A bus returning from a school trip hit a pylon of a bridge near Verona in northern Italy on Saturday, leaving at least 16 people dead, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Read More »
El Chapo's next stop? Brooklyn
Law enforcement official via CNN

El Chapo's next stop? Brooklyn

The incessant shouts carry through air vents and heavy metal doors. It's how the segregated prisoners commiserate about life behind bars. They pound the walls until their fists are bloody. They clog toilets and flood their cells, urine and feces pouring into the corridors.

Read More »
The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power
CNN Video

The world reacts as Donald Trump takes power

On the streets, in small gatherings and in the halls of government, people around the globe weighed in on US President Donald Trump's inauguration Friday, anticipating how his policies may play out on the international stage. But it was Russia's officials who tweeted some of the most celebratory messages, with one senator calling the day "a defining moment in history."

Read More »
President Trump: The view from Tehran
Google Maps

President Trump: The view from Tehran

As Donald Trump prepared to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington D.C., more than 6,000 miles away in the Iranian capital, Tehran, hardliners were gathering for their usual fiery Friday prayers.

Read More »

Today's Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Return Sunday

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain & Gusty Winds Return Sunday

Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The next storm system is quickly approaching the Northstate and will hit tonight and early Sunday morning.

Read More »

                  
7 Day Forecast              Interactive Radar                     Skycams

Feature Slideshows

Protesters worldwide rally against Trump's agenda
CNN

Protesters worldwide rally against Trump's agenda

On this day: January 21
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: January 21

Locals at the inauguration

Locals at the inauguration

More rain and snow hit the Northstate, flooding affects Redding

More rain and snow hit the Northstate, flooding affects Redding

Trump protesters, supporters mark inauguration
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump protesters, supporters mark inauguration

U.S. & World Headlines

Politics

Featured videos

  • Jeremy's January 21st Video Forecast

    Weather Video
    Jeremy's January 21st Video Forecast
     Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Brush with History - Northstate experiences Presidential Inauguration

    News
    Brush with History - Northstate experiences Presidential Inauguration

  • Brush with History - Northstate experiences Presidential Inauguration

    Politics
    Brush with History - Northstate experiences Presidential Inauguration

  • Long time Shasta County judge honored after death (video)

    News
    Long time Shasta County judge honored after death (video)

Buzzworthy

Sports

Technology

Entertainment