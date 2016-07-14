WEATHER ALERT

Shasta
Deputies track snowy footprints, find several burglarized homes

Deputies track snowy footprints, find several burglarized homes

Shasta County Sheriff's deputies tracked down five alleged burglars by following their footprints in the snow.

News
K-9
K-9 "Thor" takes down wanted felon

Butte
Man arrested after smashing in Chico Police vehicle windshield

Man arrested after smashing in Chico Police vehicle windshield

Politics
Trump calls Chelsea Manning 'ungrateful TRAITOR' for Obama criticism
Trump calls Chelsea Manning 'ungrateful TRAITOR' for Obama criticism

President Donald Trump called Chelsea Manning an "ungrateful TRAITOR" in an early morning tweet Thursday, after the former army private and leaker wrote an op-ed criticizing the former president's administration.

World News

Italy avalanche search ends with 29 dead, 11 rescued
Italy avalanche search ends with 29 dead, 11 rescued

Rescuers are no longer searching for anyone else in the wreckage of a hotel engulfed by an avalanche last week, Italy's Civil Protection Department said Thursday, leaving the final death toll at 29.

What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China

The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.

Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'

Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK warships and warplanes tracked Russia's only aircraft carrier through the English Channel.

Italy PM: Hotel death toll 24; 5 still missing after avalanche
Italy PM: Hotel death toll 24; 5 still missing after avalanche

The death toll from the avalanche that wrecked Hotel Rigopiano in Italy's Abruzzo region is now 24, according to the Italian wire service ANSA.

Pope forces conservative out in condom battle

Pope forces conservative out in condom battle

Pope Francis has forced the head of an ancient Catholic order to resign in an unusually public rebuke of conservative leadership within the Catholic Church.

Russia: We want to normalize relations with US, Europe
Russia: We want to normalize relations with US, Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has called for the "re-establishment of normal relations" between Russia and the United States under the Trump administration.

Theresa May promises to publish detailed Brexit plan
Theresa May promises to publish detailed Brexit plan

British Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to set out in detail for the first time her government's plan for leaving the European Union.

Kim Jong Un wants to meet Trump
Kim Jong Un wants to meet Trump

The only way to change North Korea's destiny is to change its leader, says the most senior North Korean diplomat to defect in almost 20 years.

Today's Weather

Thursday, January 26th Forecast: Warming trend into the weekend

Thursday, January 26th Forecast: Warming trend into the weekend

The clouds have moved out making for a chilly morning but also contributing to what will be a warmer day.

