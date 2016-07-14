Latest Stories
Shasta Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chico State students to protest tuition hike
Community fire department building destroyed by fire
Shasta Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Caltrans: Improvements to highway could come in a few months
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
- Copyright 2016 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Caltrans: Improvements to highway could come in a few months
After several community meetings to gather input, Caltrans officials are ready to move ahead on improvements to Hwy 273 between Redding and AndersonRead More »
- Shasta Fire reaches attic of home in City of Shasta Lake
- Shasta Redding protesters rally against repeal of Affordable Care Act
- Shasta Redding group home administrator speaks about suspect in theater car theft
- Shasta Deadline approaches for Covered California enrollment
- Shasta Shasta Union High School District considers lead testing
- Shasta 15-year-old captured after alleged carjacking in Redding
- Shasta Man charged in burning, death of store clerk pleads not guilty
-
Chico State students to protest tuition hike
Chico State students are expected to protest a proposed tuition hike Wednesday. If passed, it would be the first tuition increase in six yearsRead More »
- Butte Community fire department building destroyed by fire
- Butte Lake Oroville increasing outflows Tuesday
- Butte Magalia chase ends in crash, DUI arrest
- Butte Chico Fire works to lower highest arson rates per capita in the state
- Butte Oroville man arrested third time for fake cash
- Butte Book Smart: Automated system saves Chico library money, staff time
- Politics CSU presidents: "We oppose the divisiveness"
-
One of two men involved in deadly Tehama Co. shooting identified
One of the two men involved in a deadly shooting in Rancho Tehama Monday has been identified.Read More »
- Tehama Bomb squad called after safe found in Red Bluff rest area
- Tehama Two shot and killed in Tehama County, investigation continues
- Tehama Witness protects Gerber man from knife slashes
- Tehama Rancher talks about drought impact on cattle
- Tehama Snow mobiles and motor home stolen from Gerber shop
- Interruption in service on several of our stations
- Local Hundreds converge on Tehama County Fairgrounds for Red Bluff Bull and Gelding Sale
-
- Northstate Watch live ABC News coverage of Inauguration of Donald Trump
- Northstate Power outages in the Northstate affects thousands Sunday
- Shasta Snow has fallen in Redding, lower parts of Shasta and Tehama Counties
- I-5 Closed at Fawndale exit to Oregon border
- Northstate Some Northstate and North Coast schools closed Tuesday
- UPDATE: Siskiyou County deputies find missing woman
- North Coast NEWS UPDATE: 4-year-old abducted by father returned safe
U.S. & World Headlines
-
- Tamron Hall leaving NBC in wake of network canceling her hour of 'Today'
- WH national security adviser condemns Iran actions
- No Fed rate hike in first meeting of Trump era
- Twins study: How one-year mission affected astronaut's health
- Charter hit with lawsuit for slow internet speeds
- Trump golf club must pay $5.7 million to ex-members
- Collins, Murkowski to vote no on education secretary nominee
Politics
-
- WH national security adviser condemns Iran actions
- No Fed rate hike in first meeting of Trump era
- Trump golf club must pay $5.7 million to ex-members
- Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
- Collins, Murkowski to vote no on education secretary nominee
- #PressOn hashtag campaign has celebs talking about importance of supporting news
- Petraeus urges travel ban be settled quickly