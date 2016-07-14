WEATHER ALERT

There are 12 areas under advisories, watches or warnings.   Click for Alert Details

Latest Stories

Tehama
Cottonwood coffee shop raises money for teen battling cancer

New Cottonwood coffee shop raises money for teen battling cancer

Coffee shop "The Bean" donated half of profits from sales Friday to 18-year-old fighting cancer and organization "Wings of Angels"

Read More »
Shasta
Go Redding Luncheon puts spotlight on women's heart health

New Go Redding Luncheon puts spotlight on women's heart health

Shasta Regional Medical Center hosted annual Go Redding Luncheon to raise awareness for women's heart health

Read More »
Butte
Witness describes accident on Highway 70 that killed 4

Witness describes accident on Highway 70 that killed 4

CHP is investigating the fatal accident that took four lives in a head-on collision on Highway 70 near Oroville Thursday night

Read More »
Politics
ATF seeking sharp increase of agents in Chicago
Win McNamee/Getty Images

New ATF seeking sharp increase of agents in Chicago

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking to transfer approximately 20 agents to Chicago in an effort to "beef up" the federal presence in the city, two federal law enforcement officials told CNN Friday.

Read More »

Today's Weather

Weather Forecast: Scattered Showers This Weekend

Weather Forecast: Scattered Showers This Weekend

Scattered showers will continue this weekend ahead of our next cold front Sunday night.

Read More »

Featured Videos

  • Local brewery goes to Washington D.C.

    Shasta
    Local brewery goes to Washington D.C.

  • Truck belonging to Rancho Tehama attempted robbery suspect located

    Crime
    Truck belonging to Rancho Tehama attempted robbery suspect located

  • UPEC employees to continue strike through Friday

    Shasta
    UPEC employees to continue strike through Friday

  • Former CHP officer Jacob Duenas avoids prison in molestation case

    Crime
    Former CHP officer Jacob Duenas avoids prison in molestation case

U.S. & World Headlines

Politics

Feature Slideshows

Northstate storms cause localized flooding

Northstate storms cause localized flooding

Ryan Gosling through the years

Ryan Gosling through the years

In theaters: February 2017 movie releases

In theaters: February 2017 movie releases

Christian Bale through the years
Warner Bros.

Christian Bale through the years

Butte County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Butte County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Southern Humboldt County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Southern Humboldt County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Protesters gather in Washington for 'March for Life'
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Protesters gather in Washington for 'March for Life'

Take a closer look at Emma Stone

Take a closer look at Emma Stone

Lunar New Year dos and don'ts in pictures
Copyright 2017 CNN

Lunar New Year dos and don'ts in pictures

10 things you should never put down the drain
greschoj/freeimages.com

10 things you should never put down the drain

On this day: January 27
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

On this day: January 27

Celebrities from Down Under
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Celebrities from Down Under

James McAvoy roles

James McAvoy roles

President Trump's first 100 days
Emmanuel Tambakakis/CNN

President Trump's first 100 days

Dow 20K: A look at major index milestones
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dow 20K: A look at major index milestones

On this day: January 25
Muhammad Ghafari/Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 25

2017 Oscar nominations
Toby Canham/Getty Images

2017 Oscar nominations

Top-grossing actors in U.S. box office history
iStock / zimmytws

Top-grossing actors in U.S. box office history

On this day: January 24
NBC Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: January 24

Movies about space

Movies about space

Buzzworthy

Sports

Technology

Entertainment