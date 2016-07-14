LIVE

Watch all KRCR Newscasts Live - Daybreak, 5, 5:30, 6:30 and 11

Latest Stories

Shasta
RPD: Drunk driver rear-ends police car, drives away

RPD: Drunk driver rear-ends police car, drives away

Alleged drunk driver collided into the rear of a marked Redding Police vehicle and then drove away before being stopped a short while later Saturday night

Read More »
Crime
Drugs and stolen handgun recovered after Anderson arrest

Drugs and stolen handgun recovered after Anderson arrest

Two Redding men are behind bars after being caught allegedly selling drugs and with a stolen firearm in an Anderson Jack in the Box parking lot Friday

Read More »
Shasta
Wanted felon arrested after being placed on Most Wanted

Wanted felon arrested after being placed on Most Wanted

Patrick Michael Amen, a wanted man in Shasta County, was arrested Saturday with a BB gun and live ammunition

Read More »
National
Resistance to Trump's travel ban mounts
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

New Resistance to Trump's travel ban mounts

President Donald Trump enters the second week of his presidency facing a growing political backlash -- with protesters in the streets, lawsuits mounting and his own party fracturing over his executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Read More »

World News

How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

How the Trump administration chose the 7 countries in the immigration ban

The seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by President Trump in his executive order on immigration were initially identified as "countries of concern" under the Obama administration.

Read More »
Resistance to Trump's travel ban mounts
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Resistance to Trump's travel ban mounts

President Donald Trump enters the second week of his presidency facing a growing political backlash -- with protesters in the streets, lawsuits mounting and his own party fracturing over his executive order banning travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Read More »
Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees
Starbucks via CNN

Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees

Starbucks says it plans to hire 10,000 refugees over five years in the 75 countries where it does business.

Read More »
Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary
Antoine Antoniol/Getty Images

Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary

Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination for this year's French presidential election Sunday, securing victory over former Prime Minister Manuel Valls.

Read More »
McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump ban, many others stay mum
Alex Wong/Getty Images

McCain, Graham lead in GOP criticism of Trump ban, many others stay mum

Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina broke the GOP silence on Capitol Hill on Sunday to issue a scathing condemnation of President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Read More »
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would protect the United States from terrorists, after a weekend of outrage and confusion over the move.

Read More »
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
CNN

What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list

Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days and suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Read More »
How many fatal terror attacks have refugees carried out in the US? None
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

How many fatal terror attacks have refugees carried out in the US? None

Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, shot and killed 14 people in San Bernardino, California.

Read More »

Today's Weather

Weather Forecast: Dry Sunday, Wet Weather Returns Wednesday

Weather Forecast: Dry Sunday, Wet Weather Returns Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure is keeping the Northstate dry with temperatures above average.

Read More »

                  
7 Day Forecast              Interactive Radar                     Skycams

Feature Slideshows

Shasta County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Shasta County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Butte County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Butte County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Southern Humboldt County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Southern Humboldt County Most Wanted: Week of January 29

Protesters gather in Washington for 'March for Life'
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Protesters gather in Washington for 'March for Life'

Take a closer look at Emma Stone

Take a closer look at Emma Stone

U.S. & World Headlines

Politics

Featured videos

  • 75th annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale finishes

    Tehama
    75th annual Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale finishes

  • Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conference

    Community
    Logging sports team holds demonstration to preview conference

  • Redding Police and SWAT activity ends with no arrest

    Shasta
    Redding Police and SWAT activity ends with no arrest

  • Mayor: 'Slow sustainable growth' key to Chico's financial stability

    Butte
    Mayor: 'Slow sustainable growth' key to Chico's financial stability

Buzzworthy

Sports

Technology

Entertainment