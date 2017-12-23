Foster kids get new bikes in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Shiny new donated bikes were presented to Red Bluff foster kids just in time for Christmas.

Children First Foster Family Agency held its second annual Dreams On Wheels event, presenting dozens of donated bikes, bringing joy and cheer to foster youth they serve.

Six-year-old Zander received his new bike Friday and said where he was ready to take it on his first ride.

"I'm going to ride around at my house," Zander said.

Children First's recruitment coordinator Robin Freisheim said she's amazed by the generosity of the community.

"Over 140 kids will be receiving bicycles, from our agency, brand new bikes," Freisheim said. "And what really amazed me was the support from the community, the generosity. It was so amazing. I mean we had people coming from out of state, Oregon, visiting Starbucks, seeing what we're doing and coming back with bikes."

Freisheim said the bikes helps the foster kids build confidence and self-esteem, given something that belongs to them.



The agency partnered with Starbucks which helped with the drive and stored the donated bikes.

According to Freisheim, Children First Foster Family will start collecting bikes again next year in September.