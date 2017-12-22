Update: CHP searching for suspect vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Biggs

Update: CHP searching for suspect...

BIGGS, Calif. - The CHP incorrectly identified the vehicle as a BMW in their original statement. This article has been updated with the latest information and the correct car make and model.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a Ford F-150, believed to be a 2013 model, with damage to the right front headlight after they say it struck and killed a pedestrian in Biggs Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Leslie Mize, 49, of Biggs.

Officials said around 8:04 p.m., CHP was advised of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle on B Street just west of Highway 99 in the unincorporated area of Biggs. Officials said they believe Mize was crossing the street from the south side of the roadway to the north, directly in the path of the vehicle, which was traveling eastbound on B Street.

The vehicle's right front headlight struck Mize and the impact propelled him in a northwesterly direction until he came to rest on the north shoulder of B Street. Mize died from his injuries before emergency personnel arrived.

Alcohol and/or drugs are an unknown factor for this collision until further follow up is done.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to call CHP with any information they may have regarding this collision.