Gov. Jerry Brown appoints new superior court judge in Butte County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - On Friday, Governor Jerry Brown appointed 33 superior court judges, including one in Butte County.

Jesus A. Rodriguez, 38, of Chico, has been appointed to a judgeship in the Butte County Superior Court.

According to the Governor's office, Rodriguez has been a sole practitioner since 2007, and before that, he was an associated at the Law Offices of Dan A. Cameron from 2004-2007.

Effective January 28, 2018, Rodriguez will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James F. Reilley.

Rodriguez earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from California State University, Chico.

The office noted that Rodriguez is a Democrat.