Butte

Paradise Police arrest man with stolen credit, debit cards

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 04:52 PM PST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 04:53 PM PST

PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department arrested a man who they said was in possession of stolen credit and debit cards. 

On Thursday night, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Foster Road and Skyway for a mechanical violation. 

The driver, Richard Lopez, 46, of Chico, was found to be driving on a suspended license. After searching the vehicle, Lopez was found to have stolen debit/credit cards belonging to 12 different victims. 

Officers also located drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

Lopez was booked into Butte County Jail on $50,000. bail.

