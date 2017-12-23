Paradise Police arrest man with stolen credit, debit cards

PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Police Department arrested a man who they said was in possession of stolen credit and debit cards.

On Thursday night, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Foster Road and Skyway for a mechanical violation.

The driver, Richard Lopez, 46, of Chico, was found to be driving on a suspended license. After searching the vehicle, Lopez was found to have stolen debit/credit cards belonging to 12 different victims.

Officers also located drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use.

Lopez was booked into Butte County Jail on $50,000. bail.