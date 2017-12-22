Police continue to search for driver in Biggs fatal hit-and-run

BIGGS, Calif. - The Butte County Coroners Office has identified the man hit and killed in Biggs Tuesday night as Leslie Mize, 49, and the CHP is continuing to search for the person who hit him.

Friends said Mize was a hardworking father of six, who was always willing to help.

"He was just always a happy person, always smiling, always in a good mood and gungho to just get his hands dirty and work," said Kevin Rhoades, one of Mize's best friends.

But the California Highway Patrol said Mize's life was taken abruptly Tuesday night, just after 8 p.m.

"His dog showed up, scratching at my door, without him," Rhoades explained. Mize was walking to Rhoades' house with this dog like he did every night for dinner, but only one of them made it.

"His dog showed up without him and I thought that was odd, so I started getting kind of worried and calling around and asking if anybody had seen him and nobody had," said Rhoades.

Soon after, Rhoades heared the news that his friend was hit and killed by a truck less than half a mile from his house on C Street.

The California Highway Patrol said Mize was crossing B Street in Biggs just off Highway 99 when he was hit. The driver was traveling eastbound. There are still skid marks on the road where he or she may have tried to stop.

But after hitting Mize in the 2013 Ford F-150, police say the driver took off.

"He deserved a lot better than that, he was a good person," Rhoades said. "He'd help people out, people he barely knew and he'd give you the shirt off his back, but he got left on the side of the road like a dog. Worse than a dog."

To help ease the family's pain, Rhoades started a GoFundMe account for Mize's funeral expenses.

Though he died at the scene before police arrived, it's still surreal for Rhoades, who can't help but think his friend will arrive any minute for dinner.

"Every time I see somebody walking past the house, I do like a double take, every time," Rhoades explained. "It takes me a minute to realize it's not Les, then I remember."

Police said they are unsure of the color of the truck that hit Mize, but believe it's a 2013 Ford F-150 with damage to the right front headlight.

To donate to Leslie Mize's GoFundMe account, click here.