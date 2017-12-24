Northstate

Gov. Brown grants 132 pardons, 5 in the Northstate

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 01:40 PM PST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 07:16 PM PST

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Governor Jerry Brown granted 132 pardons and 19 commutations on Saturday, including five pardons for crimes committed in the Northstate. 

The Democratic governor's action is in keeping with his practice of granting clemency around major Christian holidays.

A pardon does not erase a conviction, but law enforcement agencies are informed and the pardon becomes a public record.

Those pardoned locally are Martin Joseph Bonanno, Michael Burl Jordan, Mikkel Libarle, James Michael Miller, and Rodney Roberts.

A full list of pardons and commutations can be found here.  

