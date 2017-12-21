Redding warehouse destroyed after late night fire

Two-alarm structure fire at 1050 Fell Street in Redding.

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters said a commercial structure that broke out in flames Wednesday night has been destroyed and the woman who was inside at the time was able to make it out safely.

Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night all Redding Fire units responded to a fire at 1050 Fell Street, one block from South Market Street across from the Good News Rescue Mission.

Viewers called KRCR saying they heard explosions from as far as a mile away and one caller said they felt the ground shake. Fire officials said this was due to propane canisters inside of the building that caught on fire.

According to Deputy Chief Cullen Kreider on the scene, the structure was a commercial warehouse. Kreider said a couple lived there on occasion and firefighters found furnishings and several cars in and around the building.

Power to the building was turned off by REU and nearby homes were evacuated by the Redding Police Department due to the direction the flames and smoke were moving.

Firefighters left the scene at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday.

When investigators returned to the scene Thursday morning they were still unable to conclusively determine a cause but said it was likely the direct result of the woman inside using a heater.

Due to the structural integrity of the building, firefighters were only able to fight the fire from the outside of the building and had to bring in an excavator to fully extinguish the fire.