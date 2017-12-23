Blue Santa visits children and their families

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Peace Officers Association held their Operation Blue Santa on Friday to provide hope to children in need during the holidays.

Redding police, volunteers, a police canine and Blue Santa departed from the Redding Police Department Friday morning en route to several locations.

Their first stop was Mercy Medical Center where they visited 2-year-old Wes, in the hospital battling pneumonia.

Wes's mother Selene said the visit from Blue Santa lifted his spirits. "It makes him feel a lot better, that's for sure," Selene said. "Gives him something to look forward to rather than sitting in the bed." Blue Santa then visited 17 families at their homes. Operation Blue Santa is a non-profit Christmas program sponsored by the

Redding Peace Officers Association, that formed in 1991.They said their mission is to provide holiday support to families with children that might not otherwise have a Christmas.