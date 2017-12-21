One dead, one arrested for DUI and manslaughter after fatal crash

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has confirmed that one person has died in a crash between Anderson and Cottonwood.

It happened around 4:22 a.m. near 4175 Balls Ferry Road. The passenger, Sean Kenneth Michael Binder, 22, of Redding, was killed. The driver, Alexander Kirby, 27, from Anderson, was arrested for DUI and manslaughter.

Copyright 2017 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The CHP said the 2012 Toyota Camry was northbound on Balls Ferry Road when it rounded a left hand curve and drove off the right side of the road. That's when they said it hit a large pine tree and telephone pole.

Binder died on scene after being ejected during the collision.