I-5 stopped near Hwy 299 for multi-vehicle crash Friday afteroon

REDDING, Calif. - Interstate 5 was stopped in both directions between Highway 299 and Hilltop Drive due to a vehicle crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 had normal traffic before 5 p.m., but southbound traffic was still slowed and reduced to one lane near the scene of the crash.

Officials on the scene of the crash said that one adult and two children were injured in one a truck and two adults were injured in an SUV. All injuries have been reported as minor to moderate. No one died as a result of the crash.

Investigators believe that the SUV was trying to pass cars by going onto the gravel shoulder and swerved back into traffic, lost control and then took out the truck. Both vehicles flipped.

According to witnesses, multiple vehicles crashed were involved in the crash and two vehicles were left upside down.

