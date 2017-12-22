Motorcyclist dies in crash near Hilltop Drive

Copyright 2017 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A motorcylist died after a collission with an SUV near Hilltop Drive

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police say a motorcyclist died in a crash with a car pulling out of a parking lot Thursday evening.

Redding Police Department officers and paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Browning Street between Hilltop Drive and Canby Road when a woman driving an SUV made a left turn pulling out of the Kohl's parking lot.

According to police, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel upon arrival.

The driver of the SUV, Danielle Morgan, 30, of Redding, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Police said Morgan was exiting the north parking lot of Kohl's onto Browning Street when the motorcyclist broadsided her vehicle.

Browning Street between Hilltop Drive and Canby Road reopened just before 9:00 p.m.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to an RPD press release, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The incident remains under investigation.

RPD asks anyone who may have been a witness to the collision to contact the Traffic Unit.