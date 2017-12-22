Motorcyclist who died in Redding crash identified

Copyright 2017 by KRCRTV.com All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A motorcyclist died after a collision with an SUV near Hilltop Drive

REDDING, Calif. - A motorcyclist who died Thursday night after colliding with a car pulling out of a parking lot has been identified.

According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, the deceased was Jason Chance Lanphear, 19, of Redding. The deputy coroner noted that Lanphear died as a result of injuries suffered in a traffic collision.

Redding Police Department officers and paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to police, Lanphear was traveling eastbound on Browning Street between Hilltop Drive and Canby Road when an SUV driven by Danielle Morgan, 30, of Redding, made a left turn pulling out of the Kohl's parking lot.

Morgan suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Police said Morgan was exiting the north parking lot of Kohl's onto Browning Street when the motorcyclist broadsided her vehicle.