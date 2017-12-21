Redding police conducting DUI checkpoint Thursday

Image Courtesy: Redding Police Department

REDDING, Calif - The Redding Police Department will be conducting a DUI and Driver's License Checkpoint Thursday between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Officers will be set up at an undisclosed location based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests which allows the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence. They will be checking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and for proper licensing.

Police will also be checking drivers for prescription drug impairment. The checkpoint is part of the "DUI doesn't just mean booze" campaign to educate people not to drive after taking prescription drugs.

Police said alcohol-involved collisions have risen in recent years. Since 2014, police said there have been 1,155 deaths and nearly 24,000 serious injuries because of impaired driving.

Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.