Redding tourism group plans to fund additional peace officer

Redding tourism group plans to fund...

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Tourism Marketing Group has proposed to contribute $580,000 of its hotel tax to fund one peace officer position for four years.

The chairman of the group, David Grabeal, said The Redding Tourism Marketing Group Board will designate $145,000 per year from a 10 percent transient occupancy tax fund to pay for four years of an additional peace officer to patrol the streets of Redding. Therefore, this position will not take from Shasta County taxpayers' dollars.

Grabeal is also the General Manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites on Larkspur Lane in Redding. He sees how crime is affecting local businesses and travelers which is why the group decided to take action.

"We think community safety is very important to the City of Redding and quality of life. The police force could certainly use an additional person on the streets.

Grabeal explained the proposal is a long-term plan, initially funding an officer for four years with the goal of renewing it again for a total of eight years, all pending the Redding City Council's approval. It's one step in which the group believes is necessary to making Redding a better place.

"It's another officer on the force that will help the great work that the police force is doing to provide a safer community. A safer community also provides an opportunity for us to market that and to increase tourism in Redding. It's a great economic driver."

The group has conversed with both Police Chief Roger Moore and City Manager Barry Tippin. Grabeal claims they are both supportive of the proposal.

"The challenges that city council and the city manager have are almost unbelievable. There are many components that have made it extremely difficult to fund different areas that they might have been able to fund in the past. So in that circumstance, we want to demonstrate our support for what they're doing for community safety and quality of life, with the understanding that they've got great challenges."