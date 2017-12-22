RPD checkpoint nets five citations, no DUI arrests

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding Police Department sobriety and driver's license checkpoint stopped 550 vehicles on Thursday night, with no DUI arrests and five citations issued.

The checkpoint was conducted between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Hilltop Drive near Industrial Drive.

Ten drivers were stopped for further investigation and two were given field sobriety tests, which they passed.

Four drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license and one driver was cited for driving without a license.

The checkpoint program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.