UPDATE: Most of power restored after Churn Creek vehicle crash

REDDING, Calif. - UPDATE 11:00 p.m.: Churn Creek Road has reopened south of Hartnell Ave. and north of Shirley Lane. According to an REU member on scene, most of the power has been restored to the nearly 2,200 customers who lost power earlier.

_________________________________________________________________________

A vehicle crashed into a power pole off of Churn Creek Friday Road afternoon.

An investigation showed that Clifford Evans, 27, of Redding, was driving on Churn Creek Road when he lost control of his SUV and knocked down a power pole and multiple power lines.

Evans was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured in the crash.

Churn Creek was shut down south of Hartnell Ave. and north of Shirley Lane. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Power was knocked out for several city blocks.