Corning police search for stabbing...

CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police Department is searching for a stabbing suspect after an incident at Jack in the Box, Friday morning.

According to officials, a physical disturbance involving two men at Jack in the Box left one man with stabbing injuries. The suspect, Juliano Vito Acuna, 25, of Corning, is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on Acuna's whereabouts or the stabbing is asked to contact Corning police at 530-824-7000.