Red Bluff Firefighter welcomes baby boy over FaceTime

Red Bluff Firefighter welcomes baby...

RED BLUFF, Calif. -

Earlier than hoped for, a Red Bluff Firefighter welcomed his new baby son over a FaceTime delivery while away on the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County.

On December 19 at 8:48 am, Elijah John Harris came into the world at Saint Elizabeth's Hospital in Red Bluff at 6lbs, 13oz, and 19 3/4 inches and seemed to stop time in the midst of one enormous California natural disaster, The Thomas Fire.

"FaceTiming on the beach with my wife when she was delivering was something else, but just goes to show her support and dedication and sacrifice that she gives and all the firefighter wives," Uriah described his wife, Shanese, and her strength as he experienced the birth of his son over FaceTime.

"You know that they're going to be on fires, you know that they're going to be gone. You have to know that going into the relationship and the marriage. You just do what you got to do," Shanese added.

The couple said it's hard work and there are emotional days at times but they have the love and support from the entire City of Red Bluff Fire Department, which makes them one big family.

"The guys at the station were in the delivery room before anyone.They were the first ones to check on us, bring flowers. It's a big family here," Shanese said.

The Harris Family is now a family of four with two-year-old son, Shemar, and 3-day-old Elijah.