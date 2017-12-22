Top headlines: Friday, December 22

Here at the top headlines for Friday, December 22.

California population on the rise

A new report from the California Department of Finance shows that California's population grew by about 301,000 people between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2017.

This puts the current population at about 39.6 million.

The largest-growing county is Placer County, which gained nearly 6,000 people this year alone.

Out of Northstate counties, Butte County is growing the fastest. Over 2016, Butte County gained 1.709 people, raising the population 0.76 percent to 226,477 people.

Motorcyclist dies after crash

Police said Danielle Morgan, 30, was the driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Redding Thursday night.

Morgan was allegedly turning out of the Kohl's parking lot onto Browning Street at approximately 7:30 p.m., when a motorcyclist slammed into her vehicle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holiday travel weekend kicks off

Millions of Americans are set to travel this holiday weekend.

2.7 million people are set to fly on Friday alone. AAA predicted a three percent increase in overall travel compared to last year.

In California, the California Highway Patrol will have more officers on the roads this holiday weekend, focusing on speed enforcement and impaired driving.

Federal government shutdown averted

A short-term spending measure was approved Thursday night, meaning the government will stay open through January 19.

The bill will extend funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program, and also extends a government surveillance program.

President Trump will be signing the bill into law before the budget expires Friday night.

More schools close in Humboldt County due to Norovirus outbreak

Five more schools are closing Friday morning after a Norovirus outbreak on the North Coast.

The schools include Eagle Prairie Elementary, Monument Middle School, Ridgewood and Cutten schools and Fieldbrook Elementary School. This brings the total number of schools closed to 18.

Public health officials said anyone who is sick should stay home to keep from spreading the illness.

