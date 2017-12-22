HCSO: Attempted murder in fields landing, suspect on the loose

FIELDS LANDING - According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), deputies responded to a report of a stabbing victim at St. Joseph Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at around 10:30 p.m.

It was reported that the victim told deputies that he and the suspect, 23-year-old Lee Allen Conoboy, were both renters at a residence on the 6000 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing.

At around 10 p.m. that day, the victim and Conoboy reportedly got into an argument. The victim told deputies that Conoboy stabbed him as a result of that altercation. The victim sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to his torso.

Deputies said when they later arrived at the residence, Conoboy could not be located.

The sheriff's office describes Conoboy as a white male adult, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, 135 pounds with short dirty-blonde hair and blue eyes. Conoboy is possibly armed.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Conoboys’ location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 707-445-7251 or the sheriff’s crime tip line at (707) 268-2539.