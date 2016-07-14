WEATHER ALERT

Weather Forecast: Drier Saturday, Next System Sunday

Other than some stray showers Saturday the Northcoast will stay mostly dry. Another system moves in Sunday morning.

Garage fire on Del Norte street in Eureka

The Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 515 West Del Norte Street in Eureka.

Father and son narrowly escape house fire in Arcata

The fire occurred early this morning on Baldwin Street in Arcata.

Saving Obamacare is now up to Trump
Next move on Obamacare? It's up to President Trump.

Coastal Weather Report

  • Mike's March 24th Webcast

  • One dead after car veers off highway, gets stuck in tree

  • Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Through Friday Morning video

  • Study finds elevated lead rates in Eureka children

  • Deputies release identity of Klamath stabbing suspect

