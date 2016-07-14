Weather Forecast: Drier Saturday, Next System Sunday

-
Garage fire on Del Norte street in Eureka
The Humboldt Bay Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 515 West Del Norte Street in Eureka.Read More »
Victim name relased in Klamath shooting
The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of the four suspects arrested in connection to the Klamath shooting that left one woman dead, according to investigators.Read More »
Suspected Forest Service fee station thief arrested
Law enforcement arrested a man who was suspected of stealing from fee stations in the Shasta-Trinity National Recreation Area on Friday morningRead More »
Deputies: Two arrested after car chase
A Eureka man was arrested on three charges following a traffic violation on March 16, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s department.Read More »
