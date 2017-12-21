Eureka News

Thursday, December 21st Forecast: Cool and dry through the first half of the weekend

Dry and mild weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Valley highs will range between the mid and upper 50's and the coast will be closer to the low to mid 50's.

By Sunday the ridge starts to flatten while a weak system moves in from the Gulf of Alaska.

Forecast models continue to disagree with how this system will play out, but do look to pack a little moisture. Mountain snow showers will be possible Sunday and linger into Tuesday.

Because of holiday travel and the models going back and forth between dry and wet, we suggest keeping an eye on the forecast for any possible changes for Christmas.

