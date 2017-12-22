Weather Forecast: Extra clouds Friday but staying dry and mild

North Coast News Video Forecast 12-21-17

Another near freezing start to the day expected across the North Coast Friday morning. Some areas will see slightly warmer conditions as high clouds roll in. The ridge of high pressure continues to build bringing clear skies and calm winds. Under mostly sunny skies temperatures are expected to warm back into the mid 50s for the region.

The ridge starts to flatten during the afternoon as it shifts east through Southern California. That will allow the clouds to slowly build in across the North Coast to start the weekend, still temperatures in the 50s by Christmas Eve. The big question is what will travel conditions be in the mountains? Forecast models are don’t agree even this far out on what will happen. I still feel light showers and snow will be possible along the coast and mountains going into the evening and early Christmas morning.

For now I suggest if traveling, plan for the worst and hope for the best. We’ll continue to track the latest model trends and have a better idea by the start to the weekend. No big changes are expected for Christmas and the remainder of 2017. With that in mind an unsettled pattern could continue making forecasting any future system tricky for the week.