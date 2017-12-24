Weather Forecast: Light rain returns for Christmas Eve

North Coast News Video Forecast 12-23-17

A great start to the Christmas weekend, temperatures remained mild with overcast skies and light wind. We do have the ridge of high pressure in place across Southern California but one weak system will sneak through and move right into the region by Christmas Eve. Some spotty showers will be possible early in the day with the main band of moisture hitting by the afternoon. Over all this system is not impressive with only a few tenths of an inch of rainfall expected in Del Norte County and a few hundredths of an inch in Humboldt.

Snow levels are around 5000 feet but only a dusting is expected because of how weak the system really is so little travel impacts on Christmas Eve. Cross the border into Oregon and the system is stronger so keep an eye on forecast if heading up north for the holiday. Along the coast we’ll see large surf and an increase potential for sneaker waves on northwest facing beaches. A Beach Hazard Statement has been issued for this so keep it in mind with heading to the beach for Christmas Eve.

By Christmas day we’ll see plenty of sunshine keeping temperatures in the 50s for the coast and inland areas. Overnight Monday some patchy fog will be possible in the mountains but otherwise remain clear for the region. Very few changes are expected for the remainder of the week as several little impulses of energy try to hit the area. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather will prevail for the North Coast. The best chance for any rain won’t be until Friday but even that system is not looking impressive on current forecast models. Most of the region is expected to remain dry as we wrap up 2017 and head into the New Year.