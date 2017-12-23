Garberville man arrested for assaulting another man with a rock

GARBERVILLE, Calif. - A Garberville man is in custody after assaulting another man with a rock Thursday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).



On Dec. 21 at around 8:20 a.m. sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a gas station on the 800

block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for a reported assault. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) was called to assist.



When deputies arrived on-scene they found the suspect, 48-year-old Ronald Machado, detained

in a CHP patrol car. According to the victim, Machado began to verbally harass him while he was

walking on Redwood Drive.

According to the HCSO, Machado then began to follow the victim down the road, eventually throwing a rock at him, causing injuries to his head.



Machado was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges: Assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and violation of probation.