Injured deputy identified in Ferndale shooting

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has reached a point in the investigation that they can release the names of the deputies involved in the Dec. 17 officer-involved shooting incident in Ferndale.

Deputy Rosalie Freixas and Sgt. Gregory Musson were the first deputies on scene at the incident. The Sheriff's Office said that Freixas was injured when shot in the shoulder by the suspect.

The Sheriff's Office released the following statement in regards to the injury, "Both deputies exemplified courage and strength throughout this incident. They both reacted to the threat and then moved to a position of safety with the female victim. We are thankful to report that Deputy Freixas is doing well and recovering from her injuries."

Deputy Freixas is a three-year employee with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Musson is a ten-year employee with the Sheriff’s Office. Both deputies are currently on routine administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The Sheriff's Office added, "We again want to thank all of the public safety agencies that sent support to the scene in Ferndale and for assisting in covering the county for calls for service while we were actively investigating this incident... We would also like to thank the community for their incredible outpouring of support. We are overwhelmed by the calls and well wishes for our deputy sheriff that was injured. We, as members of this department, are proud to call Humboldt County our home and continue to strive to create safe and healthy communities."