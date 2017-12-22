Legal cannabis sales coming to California

EUREKA, Calif. - The new year is less than two weeks away, meaning the state of California is entering a new phase of cannabis regulation.

The sale of marijuana will be completely legal for adults, but that does not mean every dispensary will automatically be able to sell pot for recreational use. Current businesses operating under a medicinal cannabis permit will need to apply for adult-use, or recreational, permits.

The director of planning and building for Humboldt County, John Ford, said people are lining up for the new cannabis era.

"There's a steady stream of people coming up to the counter all day long with cannabis-related questions," Ford said.

According to Ford, in order for cannabis businesses to be legal, they must satisfy regulations by the state and county concurrently.

But Fred Krissman, a professor and researcher at Humboldt State University at the Humboldt Institute for Interdisciplinary Marijuana Research, predicts the state's legal pot regulations may have a negative effect on Humboldt County.

"We'll probably continue to see prices declining dramatically," Krissman said, "even as their expenses for permitting, fees and taxes they are expected to pay are going up."

Krissman said cannabis growers tried battling lower prices by growing more plants, but too much product saturated the market and has continued to drive prices for a pound of pot way down.

"Just like the federal government does for many agricultural commodities, have a minimum pricing system," Krissman said. "So that we can make sure that the cannabis farmer gets enough to pay their bills and stay on their land."

He predicts that, just like with other crops, legal growers will want to keep overhead costs down and possibly cut some corners.

In other words, he said cannabis culture is meeting capitalist culture, which may lead to Humboldt County losing its title as a cannabis mecca.

"This probably is not the best location for huge grows," Ford said. "There are other areas that are closer to supply lines, closer to transportation routes, easier to get to."

Ford said likely small grows with high quality pot will find a successful niche in the statewide cannabis market.

Krissman compares high-quality Humboldt cannabis to designer clothing: He said some people choose to pay more for a product while others consider the cost and benefit.



