Lost Redding man found in the woods by Humboldt County search and rescue posse

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - A Redding man who was lost in the woods was found by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Posse Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.



The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies received the call for help around 10:41 a.m. today from the man, who said he was lost somewhere between Blue Lake and Willow Creek.

The man told dispatchers he had been in the woods for two days looking for a lost dog and was injured. Deputies were able to pinpoint the man’s location to a wooded area off of Burnt Stump Lane, authorities said.



The sheriff’s posse was called to help locate and extricate the man, the HCSO said. He was then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries to his back and ribs.



The HCSO said it would like to thank the sheriff’s posse, Fieldbrook Fire, Blue Lake Fire and

Arcata Ambulance for assisting with this search and rescue.