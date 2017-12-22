More schools closing as Norovirus outbreak grows

EUREKA, Calif. - On Thursday the Department of Health and Human Services announced that five additional schools are closing early due to the Norovirus.

The schools are Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School, both in the Rio Dell School District, Ridgewood and Cutten schools in the Cutten School District, and Fieldbrook Elementary School.

The closures will take effect Friday morning. A total of 18 schools will be closed because of the outbreak that health officials said first appeared last week.

According to the department, symptoms include nausea, fever, vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea. Infected people typically show symptoms within 12 to 48 hours of exposure to the virus. Infectiousness is believed to last at least 24 hours after recovery.

Hand washing is the best defense. Wash hands frequently throughout the day with soap and water. Hand sanitizing gels and wipes are ineffective against the virus.

Concerned people should also clean contaminated surfaces thoroughly with a strong disinfectant such as bleach.