Northern California commercial Dungeness crab season delayed again

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has announced another delay to Northern California's commercial Dungeness crab season.

At the beginning of November of this year, the director of the CDFW issued a memo delaying the opening of the season in Fish and Game Districts 6, 7, 8 and 9 (Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte Counties) for a minimum of 15 days until Dec. 16. Now, the director has announced an additional 15-day delay.

The CDFW said the quality of local crab meat did improve since the last round of pre-season quality testing, however, it had not reached the minimum meat recovery criteria as established by the Tri-State Dungeness Crab Committee testing protocol.

The delay affects Fish and Game Districts 6, 7, 8 and 9 (Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties). The season in these districts is now scheduled to open on 12:01 a.m. Jan. 15, 2018; it will be preceded by a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin no earlier than 8:01 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2018. This is the last delay the CDFW director can issue due to quality testing.

"No vessel may take or land crab within Districts 6, 7, 8 and 9 during the closure period," the CDFW said.

For more information on health advisories related to fisheries, please click here.

For more information about Dungeness crab fisheries in California, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/crab.