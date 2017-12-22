Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in firearm theft

GARBERVILLE, Calif. - According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the business located on the 700 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2017, for a report of a burglary.

Deputies said, that according to the owner, the business had just received a pistol in a new shipment. It was reported that earlier that day, the owner had taken the firearm out to sign it into the business’ log book when a customer asked for assistance. The business owner left the firearm on the counter to assist the customer in the back of the store. Surveillance footage shows the suspect take the firearm and walk outside to a vehicle parked in front of the business.

The footage also shows another suspect, known to law enforcement, leave the business and also enter the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the unknown suspect.

The Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a white male adult, approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, with brown hair, a brown beard and a mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt that said “Welderup” on the back, a red t-shirt, grey pants and a black hat. Both suspects were last seen in a silver/grey late-model sedan with black aftermarket rims.

Anyone with information regarding this case or related criminal activity is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Crime Tip Line at 707-268-2539.