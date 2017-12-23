TCSO: 2 arrested, 1 on the loose after armed robbery in Weaverville

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - On Tuesday, Dec. 19 Trinity County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault and strong-armed robbery at the Sydney Gulch RV park in Weaverville, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies contacted a woman who said she had been assaulted by two men and a woman. The suspects reportedly knocked on her door, demanded money and accused the woman of stealing money from them during a previous marijuana transaction. The TCSO said the woman reported that the suspects assaulted her and her boyfriend before taking off with her cell phone.

Deputies said the victim identified the two men as 48-year-old Jim Vanlue of Weaverville, and 35-year-old Cody Bickle of Douglas City.

On Dec. 21, three days later, deputies said they located the two men driving in Weaverville and arrested them during a traffic stop at Tops Super Market. During the arrest, detectives allegedly found hypodermic needles and heroin in the vehicle.

The TCSO said detectives secured a search warrant for Vanlue's residence in Weaverville and upon serving the warrant, found the victim's cell phone, two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Deputies said Vanlue is a convicted felon and Cody Bickle is on probation out of Lassen County.

The female suspect involved has not yet been identified, according to the TCSO.

Both Vanlue and Bickle are being held in the Trinity County Jail.

Anyone with information that could help detectives in this case should call the TCSO at 530-623-2611.