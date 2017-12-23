Wanted felon found by Arcata police dog after officer pursuit

McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. - After a short vehicle-pursuit followed by a foot-pursuit, a wanted felon is in custody. This is thanks to the help of Arcata Police Department’s (APD) police dog, Baron, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).



At around 5:13 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21 the HCSO said a sheriff’s deputy observed wanted felon Robert Dale Ganfield Jr., 28, enter a black Toyota Solara on Betty Court in McKinleyville. The deputy began to follow Ganfield Jr., who later made a U-turn and drove away at a high rate of speed.

After a short pursuit, Ganfield Jr. attempted to turn onto Fisher Avenue and crashed into a wooden fence. He then fled on-foot through Hiller Park toward the dog park area. Deputies then pursued him on foot. Authorities said Ganfield Jr. attempted to hide within blackberry bushes nearby.



The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Arcata Police Department (APD) were called to assist in apprehending Ganfield Jr.

APD's K-9 Baron was deployed and quickly located Ganfield Jr., who sustained a minor bite injury to his buttocks, the HCSO said. He was arrested on the following charges: felony warrant, evading a peace officer, obstructing or resisting a peace officer and violation of probation.