Friday, December 22nd Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool today with possible showers Christmas Eve

Mike's Friday, December 22nd Webcast

Another freezing start to the day expected across many parts of Northern California this morning. The ridge of high pressure continues to build bringing clear skies and calm winds. That could allow for some frost developing again then dissipating by the afternoon.

Although high pressure is in place it will still allow clouds to move in today and should make for a cooler day with highs struggling to get out of the 50's in the valley and the North Coast.

We will start off the weekend with dry and warmer temperatures before the next chance for rain and mountain snow returns Christmas Eve.

Snow levels on Sunday and Sunday night are not expected to drop below 4,000 feet and most of the snow will be in Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. Most of the mountain passes in Trinity county should be in the form of rain.

That all being said, it is always a good idea to pack chains and keep a close eye on the weather and road conditions when traveling in the mountains. Weather conditions and the forecast for that matter can change rapidly.

Any rain and snow we do have in the forecast should clear out by Christmas morning. The day after Christmas and the rest of the week look to remain dry with highs slightly above average for this time of year.