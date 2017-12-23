Weather Forecast: Mild weekend, despite weak system hitting Sunday

Jeremy's December 22nd Video Forecast

A great forecast for the Northstate as we head into the holiday weekend. The ridge of high pressure still holding strong and keeping the region mild and dry for Saturday. Temperatures will top out warmer compared to Friday in the mid to upper 50s under partly sunny skies and light wind. A weak system from the west will finally win out against the ridge by Christmas Eve but offer very little changes to the forecast.

A band of light rain will hit the coast by the afternoon and quickly fall apart while moving inland. This will give us mostly sunny skies for most of the day on Christmas with mild afternoon temperatures in the low 60s, perfect for those wanting to play with their new gifts. If heading farther north past the Oregon border the system will be stronger so stay on top of any local forecasts for your travel destinations. Heading west, south or east should not cause any issues.

The forecast for the following week stays fairly dry as the ridge remains to our south and several weak systems try to move through. Each day will give a slight chance for showers in the mountains so stay on top of any and all forecast updates for possible travel concerns when heading back.