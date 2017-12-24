Weather Forecast: Spotty Mtountain Showers for Christmas Eve

Jeremy's December 23rd Video Forecast

A great start to the Christmas weekend, temperatures remained mild with overcast skies and light wind. We do have the ridge of high pressure in place across Southern California but one weak system will sneak through and move right into the region by Christmas Eve. Very little moisture will be available with any rainfall staying mainly on the coast.

Can’t rule out a stray or isolated shower in the mountains but otherwise this is not a big deal for Northern California. Cross the border into Oregon and the system is stronger so keep an eye on forecast if heading up north for the holiday. By Christmas day we’ll see plenty of sunshine warming temperatures back into the low 60s. Overnight some patchy fog will be possible in the mountains but otherwise remain clear for the valley.

Very few changes are expected for the remainder of the week as several little impulses of energy try to hit the area. Mostly sunny skies and dry weather will prevail for the Northstate. The best chance for any rain won’t be until Friday but even that system is not looking impressive on current forecast models. Most of the region is expected to remain dry as we wrap up 2017 and head into the New Year.